BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 7 Brew will drop a new coffee stand in Bentonville, the coffee chain announced today.

According to the press release, construction of 7 Brew’s newest location is set to begin with the building drop on Monday, Oct. 9 at 411 SE Walton Blvd, Bentonville between 9.15 a.m. – 9.30 a.m.

As per the release, the new location is set to open before the end of the year. 7 Brew invites the community to visit the stand and experience hand-crafted beverages, including coffee, shakes, smoothies, and more.

For more information contact Lizette Perez at Liz.perez@7brew.com.