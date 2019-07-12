A letter to the governor creating discussion about NWA highway priorities

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA) — A letter to Governor Asa Hutchinson has created a lot of discussion about highway priorities in Northwest, Arkansas.

“We thought it was appropriate and the right time to weigh in on at least some of our highest priorities,” Northwest Arkansas Council President/CEO Nelsen Peacock said.

The highest priorities included a fast route to the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA).

The Northwest Arkansas Council sent a letter to Governor Asa Hutchinson urging the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) to put the XNA access road on their list of top priority projects.

“The need for the roadway is pretty apparent if you have ever flown out of XNA,” Peacock said.

Airport Director Kelly Johnson said as numbers grow for XNA, providing a direct and safer route to the airport is critical to the airport’s future.

“We’ve got to get ahead of that growth, we’ve got to make this happen,” she said.

After 20 years of waiting for this project, Johnson said she hopes this happens sooner rather than later.

“We are very pleased to have this partnership but we have got to get this project rolling,” Johnson said. “Twenty years is a long time to go without good solid transportation.”

It is not yet known how the road will be paid for, but XNA will be receiving a grant to make other updates.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is sending over half a billion dollars to airports all across the county.

XNA will be getting over $3 million.

This money will be used to improve a terminal building and rehabilitate a taxiway.

Stay with KNWA for more updates, as we follow this story.