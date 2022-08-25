BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Amanda Hollis is a parent of a 10-year-old bus student who rides the bus every morning and afternoon.

Lately, Hollis’ concern has been drivers not stopping at bus stop signs, which Hollis says they know is the law.

Hollis and her neighbors said they’re tired of drivers disregarding the safety of their children.

“Almost all parents worry, is my child getting to the bus safely and getting off the bus safely,” Hollis said.

Hollis says luckily her child doesn’t have to travel up an interstate to go to the bus stop, but she says living in a rapidly growing place like Northwest Arkansas still attracts heavy traffic and drivers through her neighborhood.

Hollis says she has tried to plead her case to several people but has not received the acknowledgment she wants.

So, Hollis and other moms have decided to stand at the bus stop and when the flashing lights come on, a parent stands in the middle of the road.

“Almost in all directions, you will have an adult standing in the road,” Hollis said.

Hollis says anything to keep the children from getting hurt as she would prefer it be her than them.

Hollis says there is no need to rush past the bus stop sign because doing so can lead to taking a child’s life.

Hollis says she doesn’t wish to lose a child to anyone as she has first-hand experience of what that feels like.

“I can’t imagine a parent losing a child because I know how much it hurts,” Hollis said.

Mothers of Hollis’ neighborhood said they will continue to fight this fight until drivers start caring about their children.