LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Snow is falling on Friday, making this a good time for Arkansas drivers to think about getting their car ready for winter weather.

AAA encourages drivers to check over their cars before the bulk of winter weather hits this season. The auto club offers a series of tips to make winter driving as easy as possible.

Check the tires for tread depth and air pressure. For every 10-degree drop in temperature, tires can lose one pound of air pressure, and don’t forget to check the spare. An easy way to check tire tread for wear is by inserting an upside-down quarter into your tread groove. If the top of Washington’s head is exposed, the tread depth is less than 4/32 inch and the tire is considered too worn for slippery conditions.

Check the battery for capacity. Have the battery checked by a professional to ensure it is strong enough to face cold weather. When the air temperature is 32 degrees, a battery’s starting power drops 35%. Remember, the average lifespan of a car battery is three to five years.

Fuel up and keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.

Check wiper blades and fluid to be ready before you need them. Ensure that windshield wiper blades are in good condition and the wiper fluid reservoir is full. A winter blend of wiper fluid that resists freezing is recommended.

Be visible to other drivers. Make sure headlights, tail and brake lights and turn signals are working properly so drivers can see and be seen in bad weather.

AAA also recommends packing a winter emergency kit in case a cold-weather breakdown takes place, or a driver gets stuck. The agency reminds us that a fully-charged cell phone is also important for any worst-case moments.

Additional winter-weather tips, including driving tips, may be found at Exchange.AAA.com.