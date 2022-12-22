Arkansas (KNWA/KFTA) — As per the reports from AAA Arkansas Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average has dropped to $2.88 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

According to the press release, $2.88 is six cents less compared to last week. It is also 24 cents less per gallon compared to this day in 2021. As per the survey across the state, drivers in West Memphis are paying the most on average at $2.70 while drivers in NWA are paying the least at $2.59 per gallon.

The press release also states that the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.10, which is nine cents less than last week, and 20 cents less compared to the price per gallon at the same time last year. The statewide average fell for the sixth week in a row but the crude oil prices have increased. Arkansas remains one of the cheapest places in the United States to buy regular unleaded fuel.

The demand for gasoline is expected to fluctuate as holiday travel coincides with cold and snow in most parts of the country, as per AAA press release.

“Arkansas drivers filling up for holiday road trips will be met with prices about a quarter cheaper per gallon than that year,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “AAA recommends drivers assess the weather along their route before heading out and that their vehicle is well-maintained with a well-stocked emergency roadside kit.”