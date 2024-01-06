LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The group wanting to bring forward a ballot measure that would protect abortion access up to 18 weeks after fertilization will have to edit their proposal.

Attorney General Tim Griffin rejected the proposal for the second time on Friday.

Arkansans for Limited Government Committee proposed a ballot language to change abortion ban laws so the Arkansas government can’t prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion services in certain cases.

These cases include rape, incest and fatal fetal anomalies.

Samuel Watson, content director for “For AR People” says the second version is fundamentally the same as their first version.

“That first rejection, he was just asking for some clarification on some terms to use a different standard. Our first version had after gestation, I believe. And so, he wanted us to change that standard,” he said.

This is in response to Arkansas’ total abortion ban that went into effect in June 2022, after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.

In a three-page letter addressed to another member of the committee, Steven Nichols, Griffin writes that they now need to clarify what they meant by “physical health” and reword the way it appears in the ballot initiative text.

The letter says, “This definition is misleading because it defines “physical health,” not as the absence of disorder, illness, or injury, but as the presence of those things. That is the opposite of the common meaning of “health.”

Watson says they are passionate about this issue and it is important to have this ballot initiative.

“It would allow doctors to provide that lifesaving care. It would allow and not only provide lifesaving care, it would allow them to protect the health and future fertility of mothers,” he said.

He also says it would prevent stories like Kate Cox’s in Texas.

According to reproductiverights.org, Cox needed an abortion to protect her health and future fertility after her fetus was diagnosed with a severe fetal anomaly in her second trimester.

She left the state to get the procedure after the Texas Supreme Court denied emergency abortion care.

Watson says, “We just don’t think that the legislators need to be in the exam room. It should be between doctors and their patients.”

Despite the rejection, Watson says it makes them feel hopeful.

He also says they are trying to resubmit as soon as possible. Griffin will then have 10 business days to respond and then they will have to get about 90,000 signatures before July 5th.

If everything goes as planned for the committee, you will see this on your ballot in Nov.