FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – There’s a lot more dancing happening here in Northwest Arkansas besides basketball tournament dancing.

The Arkansas Dance Marathon took place today to benefit the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

The dance marathon is the final celebration after year round fund raisers.

Volunteers and donors had the opportunity to meet the families they were raising money for.

The marathon was held where people would dance for 8 hours raising money for kids who could not dance with them.

“All of your fund’s, 100% of them, will directly benefit the hospital,” said Samantha Doehring, President of Arkansas Dance Marathon. Doehring continued, “Like, we don’t see a penny of it.” “All of it goes straight to them.”

Doehring says that even a small donation of $10 to $15 helps the hospital and can go a long way.

