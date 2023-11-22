SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese distributed nearly 200 hundred turkeys to members of the Marshallese community today in Springdale.

The Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, also known as A.C.O.M, works daily to support members of the Marshallese community in Northwest Arkansas. The office is located at 614 E Emma Ave, Springdale, AR 72764.

One way A.C.O.M supports the community is with the Erna food pantry, the food department of the organization. Erna food pantry partners with other local companies like Tyson chicken and non-profit organizations like the Northwest Arkansas to be a helping hand to not only the Marshallese community, but anyone in the community.

Every other Wednesday anyone in the community can go to the Erna food pantry for assistance and food. Heleena McDermott, Erna food pantry coordinator says that she “knows there are a-lot of needy family out there. So, the pantry is trying so hard trying to feed everybody”. Mcdermott continued by saying that the organization “won’t solve the problem of hunger in the community, but at least we’re trying something.”

The Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese is an organization working to feed the community one day at a time.