FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas asked AI to reimagine some of the most recognizable buildings and areas of campus and posted the results to Facebook with descriptions.

Old Main

“Old Main is one of the oldest buildings on campus and serves as a symbol of higher education in Arkansas. AI turned Old Main’s Second Empire architecture style to 11 and came up with this intricate rendering of Old Main bordering on rococo architecture featuring not one, not two, but THREE towers!

Senior Walk

“Senior Walk is one of the most unique traditions at any college campus in the country. AI reimagined this by making the names inscribed on campus sidewalks illuminated, which would be fire at night.”

Chi Omega Greek Theatre

“The Chi Omega Greek Theatre has been center stage for some of the biggest events on campus for almost a century, and AI reset this classical spot in a lush, green setting reminiscent of a shire from Middle Earth.”

Pi Beta Phi Centennial Gate

The Pi Beta Phi, Centennial Gate represents the formal entrance to the north side of campus, leading to Old Main, Vol Walker Hall and the historic center of the U of A. AI reimagined this iconic landmark as a steampunk construct with a similar gate behind it.

Wild Band of Razorbacks Monument

“The Wild Band of Razorbacks monument adjacent to Gate 14 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium was one of the most Instagram-worthy additions to the home of Arkansas Razorback Football during the facility’s recent North End Zone renovation. AI conjured up this reimagination of Hugo Bezdek’s vision in a fantasy setting, perhaps something straight out of Game of Thrones?”