Altrusa members and volunteers will be handing out free backpacks, filled with items to help them prepare for the start of the new school year,

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Altrusa International of Washington County has recently announced to host the 10th annual back-to-school resource fair, Parent Up, in Prairie Grove and Greenland on Saturday, July 29.

According to the press release, attendees will receive a free backpack filled with items to help prepare for the new school year which for most starts in mid-August. Each backpack recipient will also receive a box of food, courtesy of the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. Depending on location, recipients will receive school supplies, personal care items, and snacks.

Both events are presented by Altrusa International of Washington County, Harps Food Stores, Altrusa International Foundation, and the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

The resource fair will be held at the Prairie Grove Elementary School from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at 801 Viney Grove Road. The Greenland event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 55 N. Sandy adjacent to the middle school. Both sites are planned as drive-thru events.

Children in Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Farmington, West Fork, and Greenland are invited to attend the Back-to-School Resource Fair.

“We are pleased to offer our Back-to-School Resource Fair for the 10th year,” said Rebecca Wood, co-chairman of the event and vice president of the Washington County Club. “We know this event helps many students and their families, in our smaller school districts, get ready for the new school year.”

Other event sponsors are Collier Drug Stores, Ozarks Electric Cooperative, Northwest Arkansas Business Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) , Packaging Specialties, Arvest Bank, Bank of Fayetteville, Lavish Nails, US Lawns, McKee Foods, Jack Links, Unilever, L’Oreal in addition to individual donations.

For more information, contact Rebecca Wood, co-chairman of the event and vice president of the Washington County Club at 479-841-4388 or Rose Ann Pearce at 479-595-3031.