BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Amazeum opened its doors today for a Community Health and Vaccine Event.

The kid friendly interactive museum held a COVID vaccine clinic where people receiving their vaccine could experience all the museum has to offer, all in the hopes of getting more shots into more arms.

“So, we found out probably back in the spring that going out to a vaccine event as its main source just didn’t have the attraction and draw in patients,” said Ryan Cork, Executive Director of Healthcare Transformation of NWA Counsel. “So, we try to partner with local businesses to have a vaccine offered somewhere where you were going to be anyways.”

Don’t worry if you missed the event today, because you can click here to see where the next vaccine clinic will be held in NWA.