BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Applications are open for the Spring 2024 Citizens Police Academy in Bella Vista.

The Bella Vista Police Department Citizens Police Academy Spring 2024 session will start on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

According to a press release from the city, applications are being accepted now through a deadline of Tuesday, Feb. 6.

“The Citizens Police Academy’s 10-week program is an attempt to inform and educate the community about issues related to law enforcement, especially local law enforcement, and works to foster a relationship between police and the members of the community the officers are sworn to protect and serve”, the release said.

Classes are held weekly once on Tuesdays between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bella Vista Police Department, with one half-day on Saturday.

The class size is limited to 20 participants and it will allow the participants to look inside at the day-to-day operations of a municipal police department.

According to the press release, the instruction will cover various topics, including patrol duties, dispatch communications, crime scene investigation, narcotics and K9 operations, firearms training, and more.

Upon graduation on May 7, participants will receive a certificate of completion and are encouraged to become department ambassadors to the community.

Qualified applicants must be at least 18 years of age and have no criminal record that includes felony convictions and/or arrests for domestic abuse laws (due to firearms training during the session).

Bella Vista PD says regular attendance to the course is highly important to its success, and those who miss two or more classes may be disqualified from completion of the course.

For more information on how to apply, visit the department’s website or send an email to Cpl. Haley Lyons at hlyons@bellavistaar.gov, or call 479-855-3771.