FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas State Board of Education has approved the establishment of an immersive performing Arts Charter High school that will be located in Fort Smith.

The Community School of the Arts (CSA), set to launch its roughly $22 million performing and visual arts high school, marks a transformative leap in arts education in Fort Smith and across Arkansas, according to Executive Director Rosalee Russell.

“The high school is an open enrollment public charter school, which means anyone in grades nine through 12 can come to the school for free because it’s paid for by the state,” said Russell.

The school is application based and Russell says that the school will only be taking around 250 students to start off, but the school can hold up to 500 students.

The school is scheduled to open in August for the 2024 school year.

With anticipated operating hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the school plans to have fully developed theaters, culinary classrooms, dance studios, cutting-edge recording spaces, and more, providing an immersive environment for growth and exploration.

“All these future generations of young people, many of whom we’ll never know will enjoy and benefit from it. So, it’s well worth it”, said Phillip Russell.

