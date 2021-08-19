Arkansas Department of Health on recommending COVID-19 booster shots

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the CDC recommending booster shots for fully vaccinated people, Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero says Arkansans would benefit from an additional dose.

Many people get a seasonal flu shot every year, and there are extra doses for things like tetanus and measles.

The ADH says these COVID boosters are just another way to continue to defend yourself against the virus, because not all vaccines last forever.

The CDC recommends immunocompromised people get the booster shot 28 days after their second shot, while everyone else should wait longer.

“I want to make it very clear that the recommendation is that individuals do not receive their booster until 8 months after the second dose,” says Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero.

At this time, boosters are only recommended for those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Currently, there is no guidance on Johnson & Johnson booster shots at this time.