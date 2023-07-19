LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Social media concerns continue to rise among not only parents but also teens, with things becoming so concerning that the U.S. Surgeon General put out a 25-page advisory on the issue this year.

Here are just two lines from it:

“Recent research shows that adolescents who spend more than three hours per day on social media face double the risk of experiencing poor mental health outcomes, such as symptoms of depression and anxiety.”



“Social media may also perpetuate body dissatisfaction, disordered eating behaviors, social comparison, and low self-esteem, especially among adolescent girls.”

Arkansas Children’s Hospital Chief of Behavioral Health Doctor Jason Williams echoed these concerns.

“It really gets down to if I have a kid who is vulnerable in any way and then they go on a social media platform that exacerbates that,” he said. “I worry now that we are leading kids down a path that brings potentially suicidal-like behaviors and that becomes a life and death decision.”

We spoke with some central Arkansas teens about their experience with social media.

“I’ve been talked about…I’ve been lied about…I’ve been made rumors about,” Nina Katherine Brown said.

“I got to the point where I was looking for comments looking for people to say good things,” Ka’Mya Tackett added.

All of the teens spoke about how important it is for parents to have an open line of communication with their teens.

“Advice for parents just make your kid feel comfortable,” Warrior-Benson said.

“I feel like as a parent you have to be honest,” Copely added.

“I would say instill confidence in your kid,” Tackett said.

Anyone interested in reading more about the U.S. Surgeon General’s advisory can find it at HHS.gov.