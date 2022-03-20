DUMAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Leaders across Arkansas are sending prayers and thoughts to those in Dumas following a shooting that left one person dead and 28 others injured.

Governor Asa Hutchinson condemned the shooting, saying in a tweet, “The shooting spree in Dumas last night at a community family event represents a total disregard of the value of life.”

Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge tweeted that she’s “continuing to pray for the families who have faced this senseless violence in Dumas.

U.S. Senator, Tom Cotton tweeted that “The hearts of Arkansans from across the state are with the people of Dumas today.”

U.S. Senator, John Boozman asked that everyone join him in praying for the victims, citizens and first responders and that those responsible, will be held accountable.

And Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin tweeted that he was “saying prayers for the entire Dumas community.”