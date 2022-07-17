ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — From 12:01 a.m. on August 6 to 11:59 p.m. on August 7, Arkansas will have its Sales Tax Holiday, commonly known as Tax-Free Weekend.

The Sales Tax Holiday allows shoppers an opportunity to purchase certain electronic devices, school supplies, school art supplies, school instructional materials and clothing without having to pay state and local sales or use tax, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

Eligible tax-free items in Arkansas, last updated June 8, 2021

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration’s latest posted Sales Tax Holiday itemized list from 2021.

The Sales Tax Holiday was instated in 2011 by Act 757. It allows the following:

Clothing and footwear if the sales price is less than one hundred dollars $100 per item

Clothing accessories and equipment if the sales price is less than fifty dollars $50 per item

School supplies

School art supplies

School instructional materials

More definitions and procedures for retailers are defined in Act 757.