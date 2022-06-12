FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mary Borman from Fayetteville is returning home from Orlando after winning gold in stand up paddleboard in the Special Olympics.

Her mom, Marie Wood, said Mary had never done the sport until she started training for the Special Olympics.

“She has been excited for quite some time, she practiced nonstop for weeks and weeks and weeks whenever there was a chance to go on the lake she was out there,” Wood said.

Mary Borman’s parents said they were amazed by all she and her team accomplished at the games.

“It was pretty incredible, she’s very proud of herself and the team has worked so hard, so hard,” Wood said.

The team also had some fun and visited Disney World.

Team Arkansas won 143 medals in total.

The Special Olympics creates an opportunity for children and adults with intellectual disabilities to compete in Olympic-type sports, according to the website.