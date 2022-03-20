DUMAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A parking lot filled with people promoting anti-violence were caught right in the middle of shots fired, when 2 people unleashed gunfire into a huge crowd of people in Dumas.

The shooting happened during a festival called “Hood-Nic”. 28 people were hit. One person, a 23 year old Jacksonville man was killed.

The victims went to various hospitals across the state. Several children were among the victims.

Arkansas State Police did provide some more details in a news conference and they confirm, 28 people were shot and one died. That person has been identified as 23 year old, Cameron Schaffer of Jacksonville.

State police Colonel, Bill Bryant says at least 5 children younger than 11 were also shot.

Bryant says it appears 2 people were fighting and started shooting at each other.

A person was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting and police say the 2 shooters are still out there.

“The bottom line on this is it was two individuals got into a gunfight,” said Bryant. “It was no mass shooting intended on this.” It was two individuals who got into a gunfight, exchanged gunfire, and unfortunately, we had multiple victims in the shooting incident.”

Police say the shooting doesn’t appear to be gang related at this point.

When asked if the shooters knew each other beforehand, Colonel Bryant said it’s too soon in the investigation to know.