SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was arrested on April 30 after a woman was killed in an accident in Springdale.

Officers responded to an accident at 2:24 a.m. at the intersection of Thompson Street and Huntsville Avenue involving three cars, according to a press release from the Springdale Police Department.

Cristhian Rodriguez-Izcano, 30, ran a red light hitting Tracy Harlan, 47, who was pronounced dead at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale. Another passenger in the second vehicle hit by Rodriguez-Izcano, was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville and released with minor injuries, according to SPD.

According to the press release, Rodriguez-Izcano was driving north on U.S. Highway 71B/N when he collided with Harlan who was headed west on Huntsville crossing U.S. Highway 71B/N. Rodriguez-Izcano then hit a third car which was also headed west.

According to the police report, multiple open containers of alcoholic beverages were found in the back seat of Rodriguez-Izcano truck.

Rodriguez-Izcano was arrested after he was treated for minor injuries. He is charged with:

Negligent homicide

Second-degree battery

DWI

Possession of open container

Reckless driving

Disregarding a traffic control device

No driver’s license

The accident is under investigation. Police say no further information is available at this time.