FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many parents are looking for ways to keep kids busy while schools around Arkansas remain closed due to the spread of COVID-19.

Art Feeds Makes is helping to provide creative ways for children to stay occupied. The projects include ‘DIY Handdrawn Temporary Tattoos,” “Versachalk Music Makers,” “Foam Paint,” and Glowing Galaxy Jars.”

Each post includes a list of supplies you’ll need, a short video, and instructions.