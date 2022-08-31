FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)- Starting Friday the federal government will no longer be providing free at home covid-19 test on their website.

Many locals are saddened by the news and have said the price is reasonable, but it does begin to add up when you have several people in one household.

Morgan McGarrah is a nanny and says she normally stocked up on at home covid-19 tests because it’s more convenient for her.

“I do think that people should be able to grab them whether they have insurance or not,” -said, McGarrah

McGarrah says with being a full-time nanny she always wants to get tested to ensure her children’s safety.

“I work with kids, and it’s nice to test and when I do start feeling symptoms, I don’t wnat to get them sick,” -said, McGarrah.

Local Pharmacist James Garland says using an at home test is very easy to use and wants to remind the public on what to do.

“You swab the inside of your nasal cavity and then you dip it in like a little solution…,” said, Garland.