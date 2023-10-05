LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Time Griffin has reached out to solar companies in the state to remind them of legal obligations.

Griffin said “a few bad actors” in the solar business led to him sending a letter to providers on Thursday. The letter was to especially remind solar providers of business requirements under the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

“The advisory I sent today warns against engaging in deceptive trade practices, which includes such things as predatory sales tactics; delivering false information regarding tax rebates, credits and government-funded grants; and installing systems improperly or contrary to specifications in contracts, or not installing them at all,” Griffin said.

Details in the letter included sellers who imply partnerships with electrical utilities, assure no-cost electricity once a solar system is installed and promising generous tax rebates.

“Consumers on fixed incomes purchase the systems on the basis of the salesperson’s representations, only to later find they do not qualify for tax benefits and cannot afford the actual cost of the system,” the letter states. “Such predatory sales tactics are in violation of Arkansas law.”

Griffin also warned in the letter about customers not receiving contracts, or Spanish speakers not receiving contracts in their language. Falsifying records to electric utilities or banks was an additional area of concern.

Vendors were cautioned that the Trade Practices Act violations are subject of up to a $10,000 fine per incident, with fines doubling if the victim is over 60 years old. The Arkansas Home Solicitation Sales Act can also be invoked, Griffin warned.