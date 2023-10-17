BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista Fire Department was granted nearly $5.5 million in 2020 for the construction of a training facility and fire station, and the department is gearing up to unveil the facility as the project nears completion.

The facility is designed for comprehensive skill training purposes.

Among the key highlights is a five-story rescue training area engineered to simulate scenarios that firefighters might encounter during rescue operations.

Complementing this feature is a fire safety training area equipped to withstand controlled fires, allowing firefighters to acquire hands-on experience in managing and extinguishing flames effectively.

Chief Steven Reynolds expressed his enthusiasm for the imminent inauguration of the training facility.

The project is set to be complete by December 1.