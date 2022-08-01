BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police in Bella Vista, Springdale and Fayetteville are each hosting National Night Out events on August 2.

The City of Bella Vista announced the city police department will be holding its National Night Out from 5-8 p.m. at Kingsdale Pavilion outside Riordan Hall.

Town residents are invited to interact with local police officers and enjoy free food, music, kids fingerprinting, K9 demonstrations, a drunk driving simulator, an evidence table, and more. Attendees will also be able to explore a police car and Animal Control truck.

To protect against the heat, a misting tent will be provided and the Bella Vista Property Owners Association will allow the public admission to the Kingsdale Pool from 5-7 p.m. for $1.

Bring your kids with their bikes and helmet to join the BVPD Bike Patrol Unit for a bike rodeo. Attendees can enter their children’s names in drawings for multiple bike giveaways.

The national event is part of a larger initiative to familiarize community members with law enforcement officers and programs in their area and help build partnerships between police and the public they serve and protect.

Follow the event on the department’s Facebook page for more details. For other questions, call the police department at 479-855-3771.

Fayetteville police’s National Night Out event will be 5-7 p.m.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department’s Facebook page, the event will be at Wilson Park.

It will offer free food, games, a video game truck, police and fire vehicles, face painting, ice cream among other attractions.

Springdale Police Department’s Night Out event will be 6-8 p.m. at C.L. “Charli” and Will George Park.

According to the Springdale Police Department’s Facebook page, the free event will offer bounce houses, touch a truck, kickball, a splash pad and more.