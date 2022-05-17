BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Benton County roads remain in repair after flooding damage sustained earlier this month.

Jay Frasier, the Administrator of Public Services for the Benton County Road Department, said the repair work could take up to three months. He urged those living near an impacted roadway to know workers will repair every damaged road when they can.

“The one thing we want to let everyone know is be patient with us. We are working, the guys are working overtime trying to put these roads back together. We will get to them. We will get to them,” Frasier said.

According to Frasier, the department is working to repair over 80 roads. One Benton County resident worries the road won’t be fixed soon enough.

“It’s a lot of potholes, a lot of potholes. I’m kind of scared to go over them. I’m worried my tires might pop.” said resident Ashley Smith.

If you live in Benton County and want to file a damaged road report, you can visit the road department’s website at bentoncountyar.gov.