BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — The city of Bentonville celebrated a milestone in its history on Thursday as it dedicated a time capsule in honor of its 150th anniversary.

The idea for the time capsule was presented to city officials by Mayor Stephanie Orman.

Over the past couple of months, Bentonville has witnessed an outpouring of community spirit, with citizens and local businesses donating items to be sealed within the time capsule. The result was a tangible representation of the city’s heritage.

The time capsule itself was crafted and donated by HGTV stars, Dave and Jenny Mars, proud residents of Bentonville. Their contribution added a touch of celebrity glamour to the event, reinforcing the sense of community that makes Bentonville so special.

Orman expressed her hopes for the time capsule’s contents. “When future generations open this time capsule, I hope they can see all that Bentonville embodied in the year 2023,” Orman said.

The time capsule contains a curated selection of items that reflect the essence of life in Bentonville in 2023. Among the contents are photographs of iconic landmarks that define the city’s landscape, serving as a visual testament to its growth and transformation over the years. These images will provide a glimpse into the city’s architectural heritage for future generations.

In a particularly thoughtful addition, the Bentonville Historic Museum contributed a mini time capsule of its own.

The time capsule will remain in the city hall where it will remain sealed for decades to come, awaiting the day when it will be opened and its contents revealed to a new generation of Bentonville residents.