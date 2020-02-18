Bentonville officer hurt during arrest

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A couple tries running from Bentonville Police injuring an officer in the process.

Sergeant Gene Page with Bentonville Police said officers were responding to a call about a couple possibly doing drugs outside the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot.

When police arrived, someone nearby caught this on camera.

It’s only a few seconds long but it captures the moment when an officer was slammed between the car door and the vehicle.

Page said before this happened, the couple was in the backseat of its car when a woman jumped to the front driver’s seat and drove off crashing into a light pole.

You can see officers and a K-9 tried to stop her from driving off but she kept going.

After this video was taken – Page said she backed into a parked pick up truck.

She was finally stopped and these two people were arrested – Melody George and Tony Harris.

“Images that’ll come in that helps us with investigations or help us see what exactly happens there and that’s one of the great examples,” Page said. “We have a small little clip but it tells such a huge story of what happened there, and what these officers did and the risk.”

Page said inside the car they found stolen property out of Centerton.

George and Harris were booked on multiple charges including possessing drugs and resisting arrest.

Page said the officer in the video is going to be okay.