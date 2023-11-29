ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bissell Pet Foundation announced that it will be sponsoring the “Empty the Shelters” event with reduced adoption fees of $25 for adult dogs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 17, 2023.

According to the press release, the event will be hosted in more than 280 shelters across 42 states, including the Humane Society for Animals, Inc. The Humane Society for Animals will participate from Dec. 1-17, 2023, at 405 E. Nursery Rd in Rogers, offering $25 adoption fees for adult dogs. The release states that kittens and puppies are excluded.

Interested adopters can find more details here.

Previously, the Humane Society for Animals has participated in ‘ Empty the Event’ and has adopted 59 pets in the past.

“We are big believers in any adoption events which help place animals in their forever homes” Clayton Morgon, Director of Humane Society for Animals. Inc.

“It has been a challenging year for our nation’s animal shelters. The devastating increase in owner surrenders has left thousands of socialized, house-trained, and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our fall’ Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance.”

Visit here for more information on adopting or donating to ‘Empty the Shelters’.