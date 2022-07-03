FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 5 and July 6 prospective blood donors can enjoy live entertainment at the Walton Arts Center from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

A partnership with the Walton Arts Center and the American Red Cross is providing performances by local artists as donors to help combat the ongoing blood shortage in the area.

Performers

From 10-11:30 a.m. Adam Collins will be performing on the vibraphone.

From 12-1:30 p.m. Harpist Beth Stockdell will be performing on the harp.

From 2-3:30 p.m. William Reyes will be performing on guitar and violin.

Beth A Stockdell, Harpist performing for the Walton Arts Center and American Red Cross blood drive. (Walton Arts Center)

Adams Collins performing for the Walton Arts Center and American Red Cross blood drive. (Walton Arts Center)

William Reyes performing for the Walton Arts Center and American Red Cross blood drive. (Walton Arts Center).

“Blood donations often take a dip around the Fourth of July holiday,” the press release states, “but the need for blood and platelet transfusions doesn’t take a summer break.”

Donors are encouraged to schedule appointments here, but drop-in appointments are available for both days.