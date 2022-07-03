FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 5 and July 6 prospective blood donors can enjoy live entertainment at the Walton Arts Center from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
A partnership with the Walton Arts Center and the American Red Cross is providing performances by local artists as donors to help combat the ongoing blood shortage in the area.
Performers
- From 10-11:30 a.m. Adam Collins will be performing on the vibraphone.
- From 12-1:30 p.m. Harpist Beth Stockdell will be performing on the harp.
- From 2-3:30 p.m. William Reyes will be performing on guitar and violin.
“Blood donations often take a dip around the Fourth of July holiday,” the press release states, “but the need for blood and platelet transfusions doesn’t take a summer break.”
Donors are encouraged to schedule appointments here, but drop-in appointments are available for both days.