FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bobby Bones, an award-winning radio host, received an honorary doctorate from the University of Arkansas during the commencement ceremony, according to a news release.

During his speech, the Mountain Pine native said that receiving the Doctorate of Arts and Humane Letters was one of the top three days of his life, alongside his wedding day and meeting Coach Pittman at a urinal.

“There’s nothing Bobby doesn’t do and can’t do,” said Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson. “We appreciate Bobby’s support of the university and our students.”

Bobby Bones is a devoted Razorback fan. Although he wasn’t able to attend the UofA, due to financial circumstances, he has been a recognizable supporter of the university, according to the news release. Recipients of the honorary degree align with the ideas and purposes of the university.

“I have always been a devoted, and maybe even obnoxious, Razorback fan and supporter,” Bones said. “I’m thankful to everyone at the University of Arkansas, and just hope they don’t change their minds.”

The thousands at attendance heard Bones story and advice.

“In life, there are two things you can control, your attitude and your work ethic,” Bones said. “Everything else you do somebody else has influence on…you have to take some risk…you’ll make some mistakes.”

Bobby Bones whose name is Bobby Estell began his radio career in Central Arkansas at 105.9 KLAZ. He “would and could work the hardest” as he said in his speech. He is the youngest-ever inductee to the National Radio Hall of Fame and is a two-time CMA Award and four-time ACM Award, winner.

His radio station, “The Bobby Bones Show,” is the most listened-to country music show in the nation.

“Now that I’m a doctor, if you keep your ticket, half off a surgery from me, any body part,” Bones said.