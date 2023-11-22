WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a missing Northwest Arkansas man has been identified as Brandon Barron.

The sheriff’s office says deputies discovered skeletal remains on Thursday, November 16 in South Washington County. After investigators could not identify the remains, the remains were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock.

A press release from the sheriff’s office says the crime lab confirmed the body belonged to Brandon Barron on Thursday, November 22.

Barron had been missing since 2020, when police say he was removed from the Fayetteville Salvation Army for violating curfew.

KNWA’s Crystal Martinez covered Barron’s disappearance in a 2022 Missing in Arkansas report. You can read more about Barron and his disappearance by following this link.