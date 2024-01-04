LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Pulaski County Courthouse reopened midday Thursday after reports of a bomb threat led to evacuations of the building earlier in the morning.

The reports of the bomb threat came in shortly after opening statements began for a hearing between the Arkansas Board of Corrections and Attorney General Tim Griffin.

#NEWS: Covering the Board of Corrections and Attorney General hearing today. Evacuated from courthouse 5 minutes into opening statements for a bomb threat. Stay tuned for updates on the hearing. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/UKLGSqbq30 — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) January 4, 2024

Pulaski County officials released a statement shortly after saying that the Pulaski County Juvenile Court and the Pulaski County District Court were also evacuated.

Teams from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Little Rock Police Department conducted a search and law enforcement officials confirmed that nothing was found.

Officials have not released any additional information on the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.