Braum’s is spicing things up for summer with a new burger and chicken sandwiches

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Braum’s to introduce new burger and chicken sandwiches, and a new combo meal featuring a menu favorite, the company announced on Monday, July 17.

According to the press release, Braum’s Sweet ‘n Spicy Gouda Burger and Chicken Sandwiches come on Braum’s freshly baked multigrain bun, topped with Gouda cheese, jalapeños, bacon, mayo, and Head Country’s Apple Habañero BBQ sauce. The chicken sandwiches come with grilled, crispy, or spicy crispy chicken.

“We love to create new menu items to give customers a variety of bold, exciting flavors,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO. “ And the new Crave and Save Combo is a larger meal at an exceptional value.”

Braum’s new Crave and Save Combo deal is priced at $8.69. It comes with a double bacon cheeseburger, medium fries (or yogurt), and a medium drink. The release adds that the customers can also upgrade their drink to a small shake or malt at no additional charge. The double bacon cheeseburger has two quarter-pound 100% beef patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, crispy bacon, Braum’s sauce, and mayo.

These offerings are available for a limited time only. For more information about Braum’s, visit here.