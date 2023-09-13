ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Yesterday, the C.D.C. met in order to discuss the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of its effort to combat the virus, the Center for Disease Control recommends that children six months and older get the updated vaccine. In spite of the fact that the virus has been lower than at other points during the pandemic, hospitalizations and deaths continue to remain high.

A study conducted last winter and fall found that people who had been vaccinated during those seasons did better with the virus than those who had not been vaccinated.

Yesterday, Mercy Hospital’s Dr. Steven Brown listened in on the C.D.C. meeting where he gathered a deeper understanding of the updates.

“So, it is a green light all across the board to start vaccinating with the newest vaccine, it is also important that the vaccine that proceeded this one, which is called the Bivalent vaccine, is no longer recommended. Giving the Bivalent at this time would be wrong, there is a new vaccine which covers the current variant of COVID-19”, said Dr. Brown.

