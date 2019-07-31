Capital One data breach puts Arkansans at risk

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — More than 100 million Americans were affected by a Capital One data breach on July 19. That means thousands of Arkansans had their personal information compromised.

Arkansas has 188 Capital One automated teller machines (ATMs) across the state. Fayetteville has 13 of them. A hacker collected more than 140,000 social security numbers, 80,000 linked bank account numbers, names, birthdays, credit scores, contact information and payment histories.

Kevin Metcalf Washington County’s Deputy Prosecuting Attorney and an expert on online safety. He said Capital One users in Arkansas need to change their passwords, monitor their credit usage and be leery of cybercriminals who use fake Capital One emails to steal more info through “phishing”.

“They’re gonna send something out saying ‘We’re representing Capital One,’ or ‘We’re associated with this breach. To find out if you’re involved in that, you need to click here,'” Metcalf said. “People don’t need to click there.”

Metcalf said any company with an online presence is at risk of being breached. He said switching from Capital One is up to the customer, but he or she needs to understand that breaches can happen anywhere.

