SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mental health and suicidal thoughts and behaviors have increased among students over the last ten years.

“There is a lot more pressure on them in school to make decisions about who they’re going to be, where they’re going to go and that can feel suffocating,” — Kelly McCarty said.

Kelly McCarty a Mental Health Nurse Practitioner for Springdale says factors like depression, anxiety, bullying, and isolation, can lead to alarming statistics like the data from CDC.

“All of those things you add that component on to it and it definitely increases the rates of depression for sure and anxiety and then the next step beyond that is don’t want to be here,” — McCarty said.

McCarty says because more adolescents are experiencing mental health and suicidal thoughts more teenagers are seeking help. of this more teenagers are seeking help.

“In the upcoming generation of kids like 16,17,18 and higher actually an appreciation for mental health care more than ever have before and less of the stigma that something is wrong, or we can’t do that,” — McCarty said.

Katie Jenkins the School Counselor for Shaw Elementary School in Springdale says mental health issues can also be seen in students as young as five years or six years old.

“I think something we forget about is that when we have families in crisis and parents dealing with mental health issues and crises that it does translate to their kids,” — Katie Jenkins said.

Jenkins said although they’re seeing an increase in these problems, there are plenty of ways to help students cope during this time.

“Every student goes to school every day feeling safe and secure we know they do their best work when they feel that way,” Jenkins said.