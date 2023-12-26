UPDATE 7:53 P.M. — Marion County deputies have identified the stabbing victim and arrested a suspect in connection with his death.

According to a Facebook post from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the victim is 43-year-old Lucas J. Jewell of Yellville, Arkansas.

That post also states that 67-year-old Stephen R. Fitzpatrick has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Fitzpatrick is Jewell’s uncle.

Fitzpatrick is currently being held on $150,000 cash bond.

———————————————————————————————————-

MARION COUNTY, Ark. – A man is dead of an apparent stab wound after deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence off of Marion County (MC) Road 5013 Monday night.

When deputies arrived at about 11:22 p.m., they found a man dead on the floor of a workshop with what appeared to be a stab wound. Deputies took a suspect into custody, but are waiting for formal charges to be presented before releasing the name of the suspect or victim.

The victim will receive an autopsy to confirm the official cause of death.