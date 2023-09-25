BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville has announced to celebrate its 150th anniversary and has invited the community to celebrate the anniversary party.

According to a recent press release, as part of the 150th-anniversary celebration, The City of Bentonville is collaborating with Northwest Medical Center, Bentonville, and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to recruit 150 citizens to donate blood for the community.

The blood drive is scheduled to take place on Oct. 5-6 at both Bentonville City Hall and Northwest Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The press release states that all donors will receive a limited-edition 150th-anniversary T-shirt, a swag bag, and refreshments. As part of the 150th-anniversary celebration, donors may enter a contest to win a game package of two free tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chief’s Dec. 31, 2023, game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game package is valued at $840.

“Area leaders are in strong support of this event and have joined with CBCO to voice a unified message intended to save lives “I would like to encourage people to participate in the Bentonville Community Blood Drive,” said Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman. “Donating blood is a great way to give to your community and the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole source of blood for all Bentonville area healthcare facilities. We are proud to partner with them for this fun event.”

“We’re honored to be part of the city’s 150th anniversary, and what better way to celebrate than to give back to the community we all serve. Every donation that is collected by Community Blood Center of the Ozarks stays in Northwest Arkansas to help our friends, family and neighbors when they need it most. I encourage anyone who is eligible to donate to join us and be part of this citywide celebration.” Chris Blair, Bentonville Chief Executive Officer-Northwest Medical Center

To donate, schedule an appointment here or call (417)-227-5006. The press release states that photo identification is required and requests donors to eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive.