FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville will be giving out free trees and shrubs to residents as part of its annual Celebration of Trees giveaway on Saturday, Oct.14, at the Spring Street parking garage.

According to the release, the city staff and the Urban Forestry Advisory Board will give free trees and shrubs to residents in a drive-through manner on a first-come, first-served basis.

This event is the City’s 25th annual recognition of Arbor Day and the City has given away more than 17,000 trees and shrubs to Fayetteville residents, over the past 24 years.

To receive the trees, residents are asked to enter the parking deck from Spring Street and exit on N. School Ave. along with proof of residency in Fayetteville. Each resident may receive two plants.

The release states that the staff and volunteers will load the plants into the vehicles whereas residents are asked to stay in their vehicle.

Trees and shrubs available this year include: