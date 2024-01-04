FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA/KNWA)— The state of Arkansas imprisons more than 550 people per 100,000 residents, according to U.S. Criminal Justice Data. In 2022 the incarcerated population increased for the first time in a decade. In total, 17,625 people were incarcerated on the final day of 2022.

The newly enacted “Truth in Sentencing” law will keep violent offenders in jail longer which is causing concerns to grow over the problem of jail overcrowding in Arkansas.

“Unfortunately we are one of the top incarcerators in the nation,” said Sarah Moore, a Fayetteville city council member and founder of the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition.

Moore says despite studies showing a decrease in Arkansas crime rates the state is far from being safe.

“We make slots for having the highest poverty, some of the highest rates of teen pregnancy, food insecurity,” said Moore.

According to the FBI, Arkansas’ violent crime rate dropped in 2022 even though the state’s violent rate remained above the national average. The state’s long-term crime averages also remained high.

Around 645 violent crimes were reported in Arkansas per 100,000 residents in 2022. This is down from 672 per 100,000 recorded in 2020. The national average is around 381 violent crimes per 100,000.

Now the newly enacted “Truth in Sentencing” law will lengthen the time many felons must spend in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

“Those are the folks that need to be spending as much time as possible in prison. Those are the people who have targeted people and have ruined lives. It’s murder, it’s rape, it’s kidnapping, it’s trafficking of persons,” said Matt Durrett, Washington County Prosecuting Attorney.

Durrett says he recognizes the concern of jail overcrowding in the wake of Covid-19.

“We certainly are concerned about the capacity of prisons but we are also concerned about public safety and making sure the worst of the worst spend as much time in jail as a jury sees fit to give them,” said Durrett.

Though Moore says the law has some good aspects to it, it doesn’t fix problems already plaguing Arkansas jails.

“We currently have high rates of lack of staffing within the prison system, over 30% of most units. So, ultimately we haven’t made the investments,” said Moore.

Durrett says it’s unclear whether this law will increase Arkansas’ incarceration rates.

“It’s too early to tell if it will and it’s too early to tell if it won’t,” said Durrett.

Tennessee has a similar truth in sentencing law which went into effect in 2022. The U.S. Department of Justice says the state added about 1,615 more men and 125 women to the jails.

Click here to read the Bureau of Justice Statistics report of 2022.