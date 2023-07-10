The new 1053-foot-long Greenway extension with nearly 1000 feet completely on piers will create an elevated trail experience.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville residents and visitors will soon be the beneficiaries of improved access to the Razorback Greenway trails near the future Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art expansion.

According to the press release, the construction of the elevated dual-purpose pedestrian and mountain bike bridge project began last week. Trailblazers, a 501(c)3 focusing on trail and outdoor recreation amenity development, will oversee the construction of the new bridge in collaboration with Bentonville Parks and Recreation. Once built, ongoing upkeep and maintenance of improvements will be continued by Bentonville Parks and Recreation.

The proposed opening of the elevated bridge project is targeted for the middle of 2024. Trail improvements will feature a unique multi-modal bridge that extends over NE A Street with two sides, one for the Razorback Greenway multi-use trail and the other for the All-American Mountain Bike Trail that safely separates each user group.

