Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,309 new cases, 7 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 1,309 new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Wednesday, July 14.

There are 670 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 647 people are hospitalized and 103 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,977.

There have been 53,281 PCR tests this month and 24,833 antigen tests.

We have seen an increase in hospitalizations for the 15th day in a row, and active cases are up by 70% compared to last week. Our vaccinations have improved since last Wednesday, but it’s critical that number continues to climb to protect our state. pic.twitter.com/8GyzeuNv89 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 14, 2021

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski- 277

Benton- 118

Washington- 93

Of the state’s 2,738,380 vaccine doses, 2,196,446 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 235,914 people have received only their first dose, while 1,019,386 people are fully vaccinated.

