Coronavirus in Arkansas: 276 new cases, five additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 276 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Friday, June 18. 

There are 2,414 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health. 

A total of 235 people are hospitalized and 58 are on ventilators. 

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased by five to 5,874. 

There have been 38,915 PCR tests this month and 21,949 antigen tests. 

Top counties reporting new cases: 

  • Pulaski – 42 
  • Benton – 22 
  • Washington – 18 

Of the state’s 2,679,100 vaccine doses, 2,075,439 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 224,661 people have received only their first dose, while 961,230 people are fully vaccinated. 

