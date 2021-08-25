Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,781 new cases, 25 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health dashboard reported 2,781 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Tuesday, August 24.

There are 23,587 cases statewide considered active by the department.

A total of 1,368 people are hospitalized and 354 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,774.

Of the state’s 3,396,520 vaccine doses, 2,604,046 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 348,589 people have received only their first dose, while 1,178,475 people are fully vaccinated.