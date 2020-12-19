Coronavirus in Arkansas: 52 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update to the state’s COVID-19 statistics Saturday.

The number of cases confirmed by PCR testing increased by 1,853 while the number of cases deemed probable by antigen testing increased by 840. This brings the total number of new cases across the Natural State to 2,693.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas increased by 674 to 23,066.

In the last day, 54 Arkansans died due to the virus, bringing the death toll to 3,191.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 12 to 1,061. The number of those patients on ventilators decreased by four to 177.

The ADH updated the list of the five counties with the most new cases. Those counties are: Pulaski, 281; Benton, 279; Washington, 202; Craighead, 115; Pope, 105.

Governor Asa Hutchinson released a statement on Twitter with the new numbers.

“I know everyone is getting ready for Christmas & the pandemic is the last thing we want to think about, but our new cases & high number of deaths should motivate us to protect our loved ones by wearing masks & social distancing,” Hutchinson said, “Just about everyone’s being careful. Keep it up.”