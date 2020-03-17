Corps of Engineers closes some Arkansas visitor centers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District is closing visitor centers to aid the nation’s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, also referred to as the coronavirus.

Effective immediately, Table Rock Lake’s Dewey Short Visitor Center, Greers Ferry Lake’s William Carl Garner Visitor Center, and the River Valley Visitor Center located at the Russellville Site Office are closed.

The Little Rock District Operations Division made the decision to close the visitor’s centers after reviewing the Center for Disease Control’s suggestions to close or limit access to areas where large numbers of the public and employees come into contact.

The Little Rock District campgrounds remain open, with Park Rangers on patrol.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District updates can be found at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at twitter.com/usacelittlerock.