LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released data Friday showing that the number of active cases is continuing to see an uptick for the fourth day in a row.

The ADH data showed 1,830 active cases of the virus, an increase of 65 from the previous day. There were 207 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 836,829 since the pandemic began.

According to the latest figures, the number of hospitalizations rose by eight in the last 24 hours to 58. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 12, while 19 people are in Arkansas intensive care units due to the virus, down by one from the prior day.

Health officials reported one additional death attributed to COVID-19, putting the number of people who died in the state since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,404.

In the last 24 hours, 1,541 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,589,699, with another 375,522 partially immunized.