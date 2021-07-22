Crabb out due to COVID-19, Bourne in for US beach volleyball team

FILE – In this Sept. 21, 2014, file photo, Tri Bourne makes a dig as he and John Hyden played Casey Patterson and Jake Gibb during the AVP Championships beach volleyball match at Huntington Beach, Calif. American beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb is out of the Olympics after several positive COVID-19 tests, and Bourne will take his place as the partner of four-time Olympian Jake Gibb when the competition begins at Tokyo’s Shiokaze Park this weekend. (Kyusung Gong/The Orange County Register, File)

TOKYO (AP) — American beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb is out of the Olympics after four positive COVID-19 tests.

Tri Bourne will take his place as the partner of four-time Olympian Jake Gibb when the competition begins at Tokyo’s Shiokaze Park this weekend.

Crabb confirmed his withdrawal in a statement to The Associated Press in which he noted that he was vaccinated before testing positive upon arrival in Japan.

He said he was cautious and followed all protocols but still tested positive.

Bourne attempted to make it to Tokyo with Trevor Crabb, Taylor’s brother, but finished third in a race for two spots.