Crabb out due to COVID-19, Bourne in for US beach volleyball team

TOKYO (AP) — American beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb is out of the Olympics after four positive COVID-19 tests.
Tri Bourne will take his place as the partner of four-time Olympian Jake Gibb when the competition begins at Tokyo’s Shiokaze Park this weekend.
Crabb confirmed his withdrawal in a statement to The Associated Press in which he noted that he was vaccinated before testing positive upon arrival in Japan.
He said he was cautious and followed all protocols but still tested positive.
Bourne attempted to make it to Tokyo with Trevor Crabb, Taylor’s brother, but finished third in a race for two spots.