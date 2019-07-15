Crystal Bridges announces opening date of Momentary and exhibit lineup

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art has announced the opening date for Momentary, a new multidisciplinary space that will offer contemporary visual and performing arts

The Momentary, a satellite to Crystal Bridges, is set to open February 22, 2020, according to a news release states.

Exhibitions will offer glimpses into history, landscape, art movements, and culture, according to the release.

Those with the museum have also announced the 2020 temporary exhibition schedule which includes surveys of popular artists.

Artists scheduled for 2020 include Hank Willis Thomas: All Things Being Equal… and Ansel Adams: In Our Time will be exhibited, a news release states.

Also, an examination of the craft movement in Craft, and two exhibitions will also be featured at the Momentary during its inaugural season, according to the release.